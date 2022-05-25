Gunmaker and gun retailer stocks finish higher Tuesday

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE — Stocks for five prominent gunmakers and retailers ended Wednesday with gains, one day after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas – a trend that social scientists predicted would happen. The 2020 study out of California found that gun sales spike in the US following mass shootings and when gun control legislation is introduced or passed.

That reaction to gun laws was noted by Nasdaq.com in an article preceding President Biden’s inauguration. The article highlighted five stocks to purchase “for fear of Biden presidency.” On Wednesday, all five finished the day with gains higher than the Dow Jones Average’s gain of 0.60%.

The stocks are:

SWBI Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc – 6.89% gain

RGR Sturm, Ruger & Company – 4.12% gain

VSTO Vista Outdoor – 6.89% gain

OLN Olin Corp – 0.90% gain

SPWH Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings – 6.51%

