ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gunmaker and gun retailer stocks finish higher Tuesday

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jt612_0fqGRiQN00

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE — Stocks for five prominent gunmakers and retailers ended Wednesday with gains, one day after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas – a trend that social scientists predicted would happen. The 2020 study out of California found that gun sales spike in the US following mass shootings and when gun control legislation is introduced or passed.

America has seen a dramatic increase in school shootings in the last decade

That reaction to gun laws was noted by Nasdaq.com in an article preceding President Biden’s inauguration. The article highlighted five stocks to purchase “for fear of Biden presidency.” On Wednesday, all five finished the day with gains higher than the Dow Jones Average’s gain of 0.60%.

The stocks are:

SWBI Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc – 6.89% gain

RGR Sturm, Ruger & Company – 4.12% gain

VSTO Vista Outdoor – 6.89% gain

OLN Olin Corp – 0.90% gain

SPWH Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings – 6.51%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

A fond farewell to Dan Winters during his final show

We’ve been lucky to have Dan Winters with us for 18 years. We know central Iowans will miss him just as much as we will. It’s a tribute to the man Dan is that the hearts of this WHO 13 are feeling sad in this goodbye. But there’s also joy in knowing our friend is […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WHO 13

12-year-old on bike hit by car on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child riding a bicycle was injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that a 12-year-old boy rode […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Toddler hurt at Des Moines church daycare, employee jailed

DES MOINES, Iowa – A child endangerment charge has been filed against a Des Moines woman accused of injuring a child at a church daycare where she worked. Daija Dentis, 20, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of child endangerment-bodily injury, a Class D felony. According to online court […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gunmaker#New York Stock Exchange#Nasdaq Com#Rgr Sturm#Ruger Company#Vsto Vista Outdoor#Oln Olin Corp#Spwh Sportsman#Warehouse Holdings#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Police: 14-year-old fired gun in Marshalltown dispute

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A 14-year-old is in custody facing multiple charges after Marshalltown police say he fired a gun during an altercation at a city park. The incident happened Monday night at Arnold Park in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Officers were called to the park on […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Four dead dogs found at northeast Iowa home, neglect charges filed

ALTA VISTA, Iowa – The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of alleged animal neglect last week in northeast Iowa. The report was made on May 18th at 8:24 p.m. for the home of Dianne Williams in the 1600 block of 130th Street, Alta Vista. Deputies conducted a four-day investigation. During this investigation the […]
ALTA VISTA, IA
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
WHO 13

Arrest made in Urbandale road rage shooting incident

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into a vehicle during a road rage incident earlier this week. It happened Wednesday at 7:20 a.m. near the Highway 141 offramp from I-80/35. The victim reported their vehicle being hit by one gunshot during the incident, no one was […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Costs for housing and apartment rents are rising nationwide and in the metro area. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2021, single-family homes increased by 18%, while ApartmentList.com reports rent rising by 17% in 2022. Iowans are feeling the effects of it. Johnny Case said he moved back to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowan sailor missing from USS Oklahoma accounted for

WASHINGTON — The remains of an Iowa sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago have been positively identified and will be reinterred at an international cemetery later this month. Navy Fire Controlman third Class Jack A. Breedlove’s, 20, of Cedar Rapids, remains were accounted for on March 1, 2021, the Department […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Some Adventureland rides getting new height requirements

ALTOONA – Adventureland Parks is adding new height requirements to many of its rides. Some rides are changing existing height requirements while others are adding new ones for the first time. Bill Lentz, Adventureland Park’s General Manager, said that the new height requirements are to make sure all guests can enjoy the park safely. “With […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: 3 injured after mail truck runs stop sign, police say

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. : WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The West Des Moines Police Department are releasing new information regarding the crash between a vehicle and a US mail truck that occurred at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. The investigation found that Jeffery Ellis, 56, of Des Moines, the driver of the US mail truck failed […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy