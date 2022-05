The Knicks were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2020-21 NBA season, outperforming expectations by finishing 10 games above .500 and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Instead of building on that progress in ’21-22, however, the team took a step backward, falling eight games below .500 and missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament entirely.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO