Gov. Inslee, lieutenant governor test positive for COVID-19 in ‘unrelated cases’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to the governor’s office.

Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms, including a mild cough.

As Inslee works from home, he is consulting with his doctor to set up treatments for Paxlovid antiviral treatments.

He is also fully vaccinated, including two booster shots, in October 2021 and March 2022.

“I am experiencing very mild symptoms and am most glad I’m vaccinated and boosted,” Inslee said. “I hope others consider getting their booster because it’s very effective in preventing serious illness.”

Just an hour after Inslee revealed his positive test, Lieutenant Gov. Denny Heck announced that he too has COVID-19, and is similarly experiencing “mild but unpleasant symptoms, similar to a bad head cold.”

Heck, who says he is both vaccinated and previously received two boosters, further clarified that he and Inslee “have not been in proximity to one another in recent days,” and that their COVID-19 cases are unrelated.

This also comes in the wake of the Washington Department of Health recommending that people wear masks in confined, indoor spaces, with COVID cases and hospitalizations having steadily risen in recent weeks.

