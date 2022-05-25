ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff find gun, loaded magazine at Sacramento elementary school

By Jose Fabian, Zach Boetto
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Staff at Kemble Elementary School in Sacramento found a gun and a loaded magazine in a student’s desk on Tuesday, Sacramento City Unified School District said.

This comes on the same day as the Texas elementary school shooting that killed over at least 18 people.

On Wednesday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg praised the students of Kemble Elementary for speaking up.

“I am so thankful for the brave students at Edward Kemble Elementary who had the courage to speak up, preventing what could have been a more tragic day,” Steinberg said on Twitter. “Students and teachers should not have to be on high alert.”

Kemble Elementary School parents got an email on Tuesday from the district, telling them a student in the second grade had brought a gun and a loaded magazine to school.

Thankfully, the student’s classmates made school staff aware that the gun and the loaded magazine were in the student’s desk, and they were able to confiscate it.

California begins implementing watering restrictions for some

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today.”

Sacramento City Unified School District

But that’s not the first incident with a gun at a school this week.

In a separate incident, Roseville police said they arrested a high school student this week for having a list of students he potentially wanted to hurt at school.

“This is an excellent example of someone seeing hearing suspicious activity and reporting it so that it can be investigated,” Officer Rob Baquera said.

Roseville police said they have officers on campus at every school in the district and can’t stress enough how important it was for these students who saw something to have said something. Officers said that was the key to getting to these students before anything happened.

KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

District finishes investigation into racist graffiti at West Campus High

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District said the investigation into the racist attacks against Dr. Elysse Versher at West Campus High School in November has been completed.  The completion of the investigation comes about a week after Versher resigned from her position as vice principal in a public letter.  According to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader’s desk at Sacramento school

A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grade student’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought the weapon, officials said. The incident happened Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families. School staff called […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mental health facility coming to South Placer Jail

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new mental health facility and vocational training facility has been approved for construction at the South Placer County Jail, located in Roseville, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The $68 million project is planned to start this fall and finish by early 2024. The project will include a 39,000 […]
FOX40

Woodland Unified finds no risk from online threat

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department began investigating a potential threat to Gibson Elementary School and Douglas Middle School via social media on Wednesday night, according to the police department. The Woodland Joint Unified School District (WJUSD) and the police department determined that there was no reason to believe that there was any […]
WOODLAND, CA
fox46.com

Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader’s desk at California school

(AP) – A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grade student’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought the weapon, officials said. The incident happened Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Terminated Sac Fire chief responds to complaint detailing harassment, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After Sacramento City Fire Chief Gary Loesch wasfired Thursday, KCRA 3 spoke to the city and Loesch for answers. “It’s a shame. You take an oath to do a job. You do what’s right for the members, and more than anything, you do what’s right for the citizens, and then you watch your career and your reputation get destroyed,” Loesch said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

DUI Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Driver survives near death collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP. According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
