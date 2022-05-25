Indiana Fever and head coach part ways

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced today they are parting ways with their head coach Marianne Stanley.

Stanley's contract comes to an end this year. Assistant coach Carlos Knox has been named interim head coach.

Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn said, "With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction. This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future.”

Stanley began coaching Indiana Fever in 2020.

"I want to thank the Simon Family and the Fever organization for the opportunity to lead this team over the past two and a half years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball journey, as well as being able to spend more time with my family,” Stanley said.