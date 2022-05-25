ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

H‑E‑B to provide community support in response to tragedy in Uvalde

By January Zermeno
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- H-E-B said supporting communities in times of need is at the heart of its Helping Here and Spirit of Giving philosophies. Now, the store is stepping up to help the community of Uvalde.

“With heavy hearts, Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence that, this time, descended upon an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives. As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to support our Partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation,” HEB said in a news release.

H-E-B has announced it will commit $500,000 to aid Texans affected by this event. Also, starting today, H-E-B , Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can contribute by making monetary donations in store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout in Curbside and Home Delivery orders.

Monetary gifts will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy. Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate . All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Additionally, in the spirit of Texans Helping Texans, H-E-B has mobilized to help provide meals, supplies, and other resources to community support centers, first responders, and the local school district, and it will work closely with nonprofit organizations providing critical aid to those in need. The company will also provide crisis counselors to support H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community.

“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” said Winell Herron, H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss. It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”

Since 1905, H‑E‑B has demonstrated its commitment to individuals and communities in crisis by donating financial support and emergency supplies, as well as providing efficient ways for customers to assist those affected by tragedy and disaster.

M.C.S.O dispatching out uniformed deputies to assist with L.E.O. Duties

