Raleigh, NC

How the city of Raleigh is celebrating Juneteenth in 2022

WRAL
 3 days ago

WRAL News

The basics: How to get a driver license in Raleigh, NC

As of mid-2021, North Carolina boasted an estimated population of 10.7 million. Of that number, around 7.6 million have their driver's license. With the summer months fast approaching, there are many different things to do in the beautiful state of North Carolina. From the Great Smoky Mountains in the west of the state to the Atlantic Ocean in the east, and everything in between, there is no shortage of adventure out there waiting for you. But, without your driver's license, getting to these places might be difficult.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Two Roosters reopens Raleigh location (May 27, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Following in the footsteps of the reopening of Mitch’s Tavern last week, another Raleigh institution opened this past Tuesday. Downtown Raleigh’s Mecca Restaurant, founded in 1930, is now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends at 13 E. Martin St. All your old favorites, daily specials and even Sunday brunch! Congrats to chef Danon and her entire team! And thanks to Greg Hatem for keeping a Raleigh tradition and institution alive.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Carolina Fear Fest scares up some fun in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — During the long holiday weekend there are a lot of events happening around the Triangle. While it's not what comes to mind when you think of Memorial Day weekend events, Carolina Fear Fest is one of them. It's Raleigh's very first horror movie convention and this year it's at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The event launched in 2019 at the Raleigh Convention Center but went on a short hiatus because of the pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC
'It's time for action': Activists call on N.C. lawmakers to tighten gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. — A nonprofit in the Triangle is demanding state and federal lawmakers act to ban assault weapons after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Carolina Peace Center hosted a vigil this week in downtown Raleigh for victims of gun violence. Dozens of people came to show their solidarity and support for shooting victims and survivors in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man turns $20 into $100k prize with scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC democrats discuss potential gas refund for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Senate Democrats are proposing sending a rebate check to drivers across the state to help with the rising cost of gas. Under a bill filed this week, all adults with a valid North Carolina driver’s license as of March 31 would get a check or debit card for $200.
TRAFFIC
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (May 27-29)

N.C. — There are a lot of outdoor events this weekend that are great for families!. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

15 great spots: The best outdoor dining in Raleigh

Afternoon temperatures average about 89 degrees on a summer day in Raleigh – and they can climb much higher. This makes outdoor dining an incredibly popular choice in the city. Both locals and tourists flock to outdoor bars and cafes to grab a bite to eat. Looking to eat...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Firsthand look at a 20-foot-tall century plant in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The marvel of seeing a century-plant in full bloom, with towering 20-foot stalks and leaves, is something some people only see once in a lifetime. It looks like something out of a Jurassic Park movie.
News Break
Politics
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Raleigh, North Carolina

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our guide to spending an ideal day eating, drinking, and adventuring through a new-to-you city, Brigid Washington shares her picks for the best restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville homeless count up 75% from 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- Every year, Cumberland County’s Community Development counts the homeless population during their Point in Time count. A preliminary report found the number of homeless people in the county is up 75 percent from 2020’s count. Cumberland County Community Development, partner agencies and 68 volunteers conducted...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Judge rules against HOA, in favor of Raleigh homeowner's dog treat station

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County District Court judge ruled this week against a homeowners’ association threatening to fine a homeowner for a pet snack station. The argument boils down to who has control over the city of Raleigh’s right-of-way – a sliced of land between the sidewalk and the street – where the pet station has been for five years.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC senators want to give you a rebate for rising gas prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give you some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC

