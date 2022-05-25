How the city of Raleigh is celebrating Juneteenth in 2022

As of mid-2021, North Carolina boasted an estimated population of 10.7 million. Of that number, around 7.6 million have their driver's license. With the summer months fast approaching, there are many different things to do in the beautiful state of North Carolina. From the Great Smoky Mountains in the west of the state to the Atlantic Ocean in the east, and everything in between, there is no shortage of adventure out there waiting for you. But, without your driver's license, getting to these places might be difficult.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO