Bunker Hill, IL

Nanney selected for award

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
BUNKER HILL — SIHF Healthcare has announced that staff member James Nanney, PA-C, has been awarded the 2022 Excellence in Clinical Education Award from Doisy College of Health Sciences at Saint Louis...

The Telegraph

Alton celebrates Class of 2022

ALTON - For the first time since 2019, parents and students gathered in the Alton High School gymnasium to honor the Class of 2022. Senior Class President Kamren Mason-El spoke about the pandemic, noting the class was only one to go from in-person learning to online learning, to hybrid learning and then back to in-person learning. "We have made history, and will likely go down as the most adaptive class in Alton High School history," she said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Korte & Luitjohan announces promotion, hirings

HIGHLAND — Korte & Luitjohan has announced the promotion of Kyle Luitjohan to project manager. Luitjohan began his career with K & L in September 2013 as an assistant project manager and information technology manager. He will continue his IT duties in his new role.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Author writes military suspense novel set in Edwardsville

A former Edwardsville resident has recently completed a sequel set in the city as a sequel to his first book. Author John Klobnak, of "Mr. and Mrs. Medal of Honor," now has the book's sequel, "Stolen Revenge," available.  The story involves a couple, both Army veterans who both won the Medal of Honor, Klobnak explained.  The husband, a former sniper who killed a high-ranking Al Qaeda terrorist in Iraq, learns the son of the terrorist is now in the U.S. with a team of assassins and the husband is their main target.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Snelson marks 50 years of service to Granite City students

Mary Ruth Snelson on Thursday recorded 50 years of service to Granite City schools. Snelson, 72, is a building aide (reading interventionist) at Frohardt 3-4 Education Center, when she is not subbing as a teacher or a paraprofessional. "I feel I still have something to offer and I can be a benefit to these children," Snelson said. "I love seeing a child with a smile on their face because they have accomplished something new."
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

CNB holds stockholders meeting

CARLINVILLE — Stockholders of CNB Bank Shares, Inc. held their annual meeting on April 25 in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville. In addition to receiving a report on the past year’s performance, stockholders reelected the incumbent board of directors for the ensuing year.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Pride Inc. beautifies 'Welcome to Alton' sign

ALTON - Out with the old Pride Inc. decided and took out overgrown landscaping at the entrance to city across from the Clark Bridge. Pride Inc. tore out the old, overgrown landscaping at the "Welcome to Alton" sign Monday near Flock Food Truck Park.   "It really needed a facelift and will make a much better impression on visitors coming off the bridge," Pride Inc. board member Karen Wilson said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

RBGA presents Chamber Choice awards

ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) hosted its 2022 Chamber Choice awards at Lewis and Clark Community College on Wednesday, the group's first in-person award ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "After a two-year hiatus from large indoor events, we are excited to have you all here," RBGA President John Keller told the crowd gathered to celebrate outstanding members of the community and present Young Adults Committee scholarships to 12 students. Alan Meyer, RBGA's Chairman of the Board and President of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, presented Captain Awards to the Park and Recreation Departments of both Alton and Godfrey. Michael Haynes of Alton and Chris Logan of Godfrey both took the stage to accept the awards.
ALTON, IL
lakecountystar.com

This Old House: The Frederick G. Bernius House, 404 N. Buchanan St.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, local historian Cindy Reinhardt tells the stories behind some of Edwardsville’s historic buildings in a series of eight articles in the month of May. No documentation has been...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

BJC physician emails leaked, impacted patients to be notified

ST. LOUIS – Multiple BJC physicians and resident physicians had their emails “subject to unauthorized access” which led to a possible breach of patient information. BJC HealthCare said the incident occurred between March 4 and March 28. Investigators were not able to find out if emails or related attachments were viewed. The organization will mail letters to patients whose information could have been involved in the incident. There is no evidence that patient information was misused due to this incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 may bring more prizes

MADISON - From a beer and a hot dog in the stands, to hotels and corporate sponsorships, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 is going to fill a lot of cash registers. And while some are focusing on the immediate financial benefits, others are working to use the event to spur additional development and tourism. "What it means is thousands of visitors coming to the region, both Missouri and Illinois," said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "They will spend a week here. It's not just a race on Sunday. It's a weeklong of activities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Unemployment shows slight upward ‘blip’

WOOD RIVER - Unemployment rose slightly in the Metro East in April, but remains well under 5 percent, while statewide unemployment dropped, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate for the St. Louis MSA, includes Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties, was 4.3 percent, up from 4.1 percent in March, and still down from 5.2 percent in April 2021. In Madison County the rate increased to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent in March.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Graduation night at Alton High

It’s graduation night for the Class of 2022 at Alton High School. More than 400 seniors will be graduating this year as the event returns to an in-person ceremony at the Alton High gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30pm and those with tickets can sit in the gym, while overflow seating will be available in the auditorium and the cafeteria commons. Graduation begins at 7pm.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Local ports play vital role in region’s economy

ST. LOUIS - America's Central Port in Granite City and two other local ports are reporting more than half a billion dollars in recent, current or projected improvements. "These three ports are playing an important role in the global freight network," said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development and head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway. "And the infrastructure funding recently secured will prepare these facilities for future growth. "It's also evident the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is supportive of this growth and is taking various steps to improve the reliability of our waterways and the equipment that supports the movement of barge traffic along them," she said. "The investments occurring today will help to deliver cost savings that will produce profits for the barge industry and contribute to future success."
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend will remember on Memorial Day

ALTON - Several Memorial Day commemorations are planned in the Riverbend this weekend. The Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308 Ritual Team will be marching in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday. The team also will visit several surrounding cemeteries, escorted by police, to pay respect to fallen veterans. They will then perform Taps and a 21-gun salute. The 155th Alton Memorial Day Parade kick off at the Alton Middle School at 2200 College Ave. at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 30. The parade will step off at 10 a.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Michael Martin Murphey at The Wildey Friday

EDWARDSVILLE - Michael Martin Murphey will perform at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27. Michael Martin Murphey is a genre busting artist having had great success in pop, country, western and blue grass, all of which he has had number one songs, albums, and chart topping impact. With his latest release, "The Road Beyond the View", Murph is entering into more genres.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Aldermen approve last members of Riverfront Commission

ALTON - Aldermen at Wednesday's city council approved the final three appointments to the newly created Riverfront Commission. The three appointments approved Wednesday were Mike Thoma, Vice President and General Manager of the Argosy Casino; Christine Favila, Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator for  the Sierra Club; and Leo Portal, an Alton resident. They will join four appointments made on May 11: Cory Jobe, President of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau; Brian Campbell, former Ward 1 Alderman; John Simmons, founder of Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC, and Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Metro East Lutheran lists honor students

EDWARDSVILLE — The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High. School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. • Grade 9, Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0): Logan Abbott, Edwardsville; Rachel Brown, Edwardsville; Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville; Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville; Kate Jose, Worden; Elijah Moore, Litchfield; Erik Neath, Edwardsville; Timothy Rainey, Collinsville; Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

