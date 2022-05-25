Nanney selected for award

ST. LOUIS - America's Central Port in Granite City and two other local ports are reporting more than half a billion dollars in recent, current or projected improvements. "These three ports are playing an important role in the global freight network," said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development and head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway. "And the infrastructure funding recently secured will prepare these facilities for future growth. "It's also evident the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is supportive of this growth and is taking various steps to improve the reliability of our waterways and the equipment that supports the movement of barge traffic along them," she said. "The investments occurring today will help to deliver cost savings that will produce profits for the barge industry and contribute to future success."

