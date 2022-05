Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette was photographed marching with the Proud Boys on 6 January ahead of the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, NBC News reported.NBC News reported that it confirmed the images, but Ms Barnette said that she was not present at the Capitol when the raid began. Chad Loder, who covers extremism online, first discovered the photos.But when asked by NBC whether she was present, Ms Barnette’s campaign defended her. “Kathy was in DC to support President Trump and demand election accountability. Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is...

