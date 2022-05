Pete Rock had a lot to say on the Brooklyn drill movement, taking to Instagram to air out his frustrations with the booming subgenre. “Good Morning Drill Rap,” the legendary producer wrote alongside a clip of New York Mayor Eric Adams playing a drill rap song during a press conference. “Thats trash hop not hip hop i been told yall about this kinda shit. idc call me what you want but that kinda hip hop is doo doo and it disrupts the soul i told yall that already man lol smh.”

