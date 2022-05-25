ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Planned Parenthood of Michigan to offer gender-affirming hormone therapy

By Adam Luchies
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) has announced that it will offer gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) for patients 18 and older at health centers in Marquette and Lansing. They are also planning to make it available statewide by the end of the year.

Hormone therapy includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers. Patients will not be required to see a therapist or obtain an outside referral. Instead, they will discuss the risks and benefits of hormone therapy with a PPMI clinician and determine the best course of care.

PPMI has also upgraded electronic medical records to accurately capture patient identities and pronouns. They have also trained staff on gender-inclusive care and hired a gender-affirming care navigator. The organization has also established a statewide community advisory board, which includes 19 transgender and nonbinary community members and allies.

“Gender-affirming care saved my life, but it’s not accessible in many rural communities,” said Rainbow, a PPMI Community Advisory board member. “I feel honored to be a part of an initiative that is making GAHT available to people in isolated areas like the Upper Peninsula. I was very impressed by how standardized and clear everything was at the launch in Marquette. When an individual is seeking GAHT, experiences can vary widely between medical providers because the wider medical world is rife with misconceptions about GAHT. It was uplifting to see that Planned Parenthood is giving people a clearer path forward to GAHT, and training their clinicians to understand and respect people’s journeys.”

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan has provided high quality sexual and reproductive health care to transgender and nonbinary Michiganders for decades,” said Dr. Halley Crissman, Director of Gender Affirming Care at PPMI. “Expanding our services to include gender-affirming hormone therapy will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients and communities. As transgender patients face mounting political attacks, it is more important than ever that Planned Parenthood of Michigan breaks down barriers to care and reaffirms our commitment to the health and rights of transgender Michiganders.”

PPMI will begin offering gender-affirming hormone therapy in Marquette and Lansing. More information can be found on Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s website .

