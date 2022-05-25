Severe Weather Statement issued for Dearborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bartholomew; Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * The tornado will be near Azalia around 635 PM EDT. Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT. Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO