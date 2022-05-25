ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Covington, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 705 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyman, or near Gulfport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Saucier, Lyman and Latimer. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 40 and 43. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Washington TORNADO WATCH 274 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN CLARKE CONECUH COVINGTON ESCAMBIA MOBILE MONROE WASHINGTON
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy