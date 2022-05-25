ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman attacked by man at Arlington gas station wants to see suspect’s charges upgraded

By Courtney Cole, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rayme McCoy, the woman who was violently attacked at an Arlington gas station last week, is calling for the suspect in her case to face more serious charges.

Kevin Troy Williamson, the man charged in the attack, remains out of jail on bond. He is currently facing a simple battery charge.

But during a Wednesday press conference held by Attorney John Phillips of Phillips and Hunt Law firm, Action News Jax learned she wants Williamson’s charges upgraded.

Just after 3:00 p.m., Phillips told us the State Attorney’s Office met with McCoy, her family and his office to discuss what happened.

He said they watched the full store surveillance videos and discussed all of the felony options.

The State Attorney’s Office is gathering evidence and said they will have an update for the family soon.

“We will not and cannot allow or tolerate these kinds of racist attacks and attitudes to go unchecked,” said Ben Frazier, the president and founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

Rayme McCoy, her family and the community activist group said they want to see Kevin Williamson charged to the fullest extent of the law.

“As a mother, you always want to make sure that your children are safe. My heart aches knowing that I was unable to protect my daughter from this heinous crime,” said Shukriyyah Williams, McCoy’s mother.

Right now, Williamson is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.

Attorney Phillips said this incident needs to be fully investigated as a hate crime.

During the conference, and also in a letter he addressed to state attorney Melissa Nelson, he also said Williamson’s battery charge needs to be changed to aggravated battery, which is a felony charge in Florida.

“As a woman, I am infuriated to know that a man would brutally attack a woman — due to his own personal anger and rage,” Williams said.

McCoy’s mother continued by telling us that her daughter now feels unsettled about going into a gas station alone.

“Consider if it was your daughter. How you would feel?” Frazier asked.

STORY: Video shows DCPS graduation fight, neighbors call for end to youth violence

In the video from Thursday, May 18, you can see the suspect, Williamson, repeatedly punching McCoy in the face at the BP gas station on the corner of University Boulevard and Fort Caroline Road.

“She has a concussion, (and a) significant head injury. She’s going to counseling. She can’t even sit in this press conference without being overwhelmed with a reminder of what happened to her last Friday,” Phillips said.

In the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Williamson told police, “Did you watch the whole video, she hit me first.”

However, according to Phillips, that is not true. During their meeting today, Rayme went through the events with the state attorney, an investigator and victim’s advocate. He said her story is 100% consistent with what is seen in the video.

We went to Williamson’s listed address for comment but no one was there.

Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole called and left a message on his cell phone as well, but has not heard back.

Now, Phillips said they could use your help during the next part of this investigation.

“We really need to find the person of color who Williamson initially argued with near the gas pumps,” Phillips said via email.

Before Williamson went inside this gas station, McCoy said he was yelling racially insensitive remarks at a person of color outside of the gas station.

After that, she said he went inside the gas station service store. That’s when McCoy said he told her to “go back” where she came from.

In the JSO arrest and booking report, Williamson also told the officer that “he was in a Black town and asked what he was supposed to do.”

Phillips said the video of Williamson talking about Jacksonville and race is on the JSO body-worn camera.

Action News Jax has requested that body-worn camera footage.

Here is the full statement from Attorney Phillips following the meeting with the State Attorney’s Office today:

“At 11 this morning, we met with Octavius Holiday and members of the State Attorney’s Office. Ms. McCoy gave a statement and fully cooperated with their investigation. We reviewed the store surveillance. It fully supports our client’s rendition of the facts. She did nothing to provoke or make contact with him first. He violently punched her with repeated closed fists. He’s a convicted felon. As I said earlier today, we have to listen when someone tells us they are violent or have hate in their heart for others and justice cannot tolerate it. The State Attorney’s Office is gathering evidence and will update the family and the public relatively soon. We appreciate their time and attention to this.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

