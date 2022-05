DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was pulled over on the side of the Southfield Freeway late Friday when a drunken driver hit them. The trooper was providing a traffic screen for another trooper who was investigating an operating while intoxicated on the northbound side of the freeway near I-96 in Detroit. While on the right shoulder, the trooper's car was sideswiped by a GMC Envoy at 11:55 p.m.

