JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s graduation day for Jean Ribault High School seniors. Two young men are making history. It's the school’s first time in recent history that the top two students in the class are both African-American young men. There were other classes, such as in 1976 and 1985, but it's been decades since both top honors went to people of color.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO