FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) —Two of three suspects in Thursday evening’s police pursuit and shootout have been arraigned in Marion County Magistrate Court. Wilber Chicas and Jeroenne Carballo, both of Greenville, South Carolina,, were arraigned on one count of conspiracy to commit felony, two counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, one count of bringing stolen property into the state, one count of using a firearm to commit a felony and one count of third-degree arson.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO