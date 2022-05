On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Top Gun 2 (no spoilers). We get into how the fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was vindicated for a wrongful termination, VTA lawsuit and school safety as people are on high alert—Fresno talks security measures. Meanwhile, lawsuit filed after Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear blocked people on her official campaign Facebook page. We get into a variety of other topics on this Friday before Memorial Day.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO