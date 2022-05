STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — While Thursday was a big one for the class of 2022 at Steubenville High School, children of Wells Academy were celebrating, too. It was the end of the "May-mester," and they held a parade. Each student created a float for the state of their choice, and then paraded to the board of education offices to show off their masterpieces.

