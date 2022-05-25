ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlin Armstrong fled to New York City after love-triangle slaying: authorities

By Alix Breeden
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aj6wi_0fqGLNj800

The yoga instructor wanted in the love-triangle murder of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson fled from Austin to New York City — and authorities fear that she will use the money she’s raked in from flipping houses to stay on the lam.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, was seen arriving at LaGuardia Airport on May 14, just days after the fatal shooting of Wilson at an apartment in Austin, the US Marshals said Wednesday.

The agency released photos showing Armstrong wearing a denim jacket, white pants and black mask as she walked with a yoga mat through an airport.

Police issued a warrant for Armstrong last week in the slaying of Wilson, who had previously dated her boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland.

Surveillance video had captured Armstrong’s SUV outside of the home where Wilson was staying while in town for a cycling competition.

Armstrong has not been seen since she was questioned by authorities on May 13.

Texas Deputy US Marshal Brandon Filla told The Post that because of Armstrong’s background in flipping houses, the suspect “may have the funds to continue to hide.”

“[Armstrong’s escape] wasn’t something that was abrupt, this was something that was methodical, that was timed. She had somewhat of a plan,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uo954_0fqGLNj800
Professional cyclist Moriah Wilson was murdered after a tragic love triangle.
Instagram/@mo__wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4jF8_0fqGLNj800
Kaitlin Armstrong was seen at LaGuardia Airport, trying to escape allegations of her involvement in Wilson’s murder.
Twitter/@WalkerATX

UPDATE: Armstrong was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/y816hPt7im

Filla said that Armstrong may have been “spooked” as the investigation intensified.

Investigators are looking into what relations Armstrong may have in New York City and who, if anyone, she may be staying with.

