Brink to represent Riverside at Girls State Golf Tourney

(Oakland) In the Class 1A field at the girls state golf tournament on Thursday will be Riverside sophomore Addison Brink.

Brink qualified with a top six finish last week in the regional finals. Here’s head coach Mitch Rice. “She’s played golf her whole life. She went through and did our youth golf camp and her family plays golf. She’s really put in a lot of work not only through that stuff, but goes and gets some lessons and has really put in a lot of work her whole life and it shows. I’m really impressed by how much she’s buckled down this last month and put in extra time.”

It’s Riverside’s first girls state qualifier in at least six years. Rice outlines some of the strengths in Brink’s game. “A lot of her game has been wedge play. She’s been pretty solid with that. Compared to last year she’s putted pretty well also.”

He’s optimistic about what Brink can accomplish. “We want to go out and enjoy the experience.” Rice says, “Top ten is something we’ve discussed. That’s kind of what we are shooting for and hoping we can get there this year and improve upon it in the years to come.”

1A golfers are scheduled for a 10:00 tee time on Thursday for the first of two rounds at the state tourney.