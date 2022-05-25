ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, IA

Brink to represent Riverside at Girls State Golf Tourney

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Oakland) In the Class 1A field at the girls state golf tournament on Thursday will be Riverside sophomore Addison Brink.

Brink qualified with a top six finish last week in the regional finals. Here’s head coach Mitch Rice. “She’s played golf her whole life. She went through and did our youth golf camp and her family plays golf. She’s really put in a lot of work not only through that stuff, but goes and gets some lessons and has really put in a lot of work her whole life and it shows. I’m really impressed by how much she’s buckled down this last month and put in extra time.”

It’s Riverside’s first girls state qualifier in at least six years. Rice outlines some of the strengths in Brink’s game. “A lot of her game has been wedge play. She’s been pretty solid with that. Compared to last year she’s putted pretty well also.”

He’s optimistic about what Brink can accomplish. “We want to go out and enjoy the experience.” Rice says, “Top ten is something we’ve discussed. That’s kind of what we are shooting for and hoping we can get there this year and improve upon it in the years to come.”

1A golfers are scheduled for a 10:00 tee time on Thursday for the first of two rounds at the state tourney.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak’s Le Yaun Sun reaches Class 1A State Tennis Tournament Semi-finals

(Iowa City) Red Oak’s Le Yaun Sun is playing in the semi-finals of the Class 1A State Singles Tournament on Saturday. Sun defeated Tenae Thiravong of Albia, 6-0, 6-3, and topped Sophie Frain of Columbus, Catholic, 6-4, 6-3. Sun plays Catherine Strauss of Spirit Lake at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Ella Tallett, Xavier, Cedar Rapids, and Alli Hagness of Columbus, Catholic, square off in the other semi-final. Coryl Matheny, of Glenwood, lost her first round match, won her first round and second round consolation matches, and plays today in a consolation match at 9:30 a.m.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Girls State Golf Results from Day One

(State) Golfers in the girls state tournament are halfway through their competition. 18 holes of golf were played on Thursday and 18 more will take place on Friday. Class 1A golfers are competing at the American Legion Golf in Marshalltown. Ahead of the field is Lynville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock with a four over par 75. IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers fired an opening round of 83. Powers is tied for 5th. Tied for 16th is Sidney’s Avery Dowling with a 91. Riverside’s Addison Brink shot 101 and is tied for 38th. In the team competition St. Albert is in 10th with a 422. The low round for the Saintes came from Lily Krohn with a 102.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IA
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Riverside, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Corvis Cooper Obituary

Corvis Cooper, 77, of rural Orient passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services: Will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Hopeville Cemetery, south of Murray, Iowa with full military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Davis-Pence Post No. 69. The The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winterset Celebrates John Wayne’s Birthday

(Winterset, IA) — The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is celebrating this weekend what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. John Wayne Birthplace and Museum manager Liz Hansen says a dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning after the facility doubled in size with an expansion. Hansen is expecting large crowds in Winterset after the event was postponed for two years by the pandemic. Born in Winterset in 1907 as Marion Morrison, Wayne became a popular icon through his starring roles, especially in westerns and war movies.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wednesday Was 14th Anniversary Of Deadly Parkersburg Tornado

(Parkersburg, IA) — Residents of Parkersburg and New Hartford marked the 14th anniversary Wednesday of the deadly tornado that hit the Butler and Black Hawk Counties. The tornado killed seven people in Parkersburg and two others in New Hartford, leaving at least 70 injured. It touched down around five p-m on May 25th, 2008. The National Weather Service said the tornado was three-quarters of a mile wide with winds of up to 205 miles an hour. It stayed on the ground for about 43 miles — destroying about 200 homes in Parkersburg and caused extensive damage in other areas along its path.
PARKERSBURG, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Today

Former First Lady Chases Down Driver After Crash

(Iowa City, IA) — Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and former First Lady Chris Branstad chased down a drunk driver who left the scene of an accident on Interstate 80. K-C-R-G T-V reports the car of former U-S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife was struck near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary. The Branstads, with Chris driving, chased the driver down and stopped him and the police took over. The crash and chase happened about one month ago. The Quinns escaped the accident with minor injuries. No word on the name of the drunk driver or any charges against him.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Conditions Will Vary Greatly From East To West This Weekend

(Davenport, IA) — Boaters on the eastern side of Iowa this holiday weekend will see high water — while those on the western side will find low water levels. D-N-R fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes says it’s exceptionally dry and the water levels are very low — especially on the oxbow lakes along the Missouri River corridor. Hayes says access at the boat ramps to these water bodies will be impacted and there will be hazards for boating. To the east — the National Weather Service forecasters say the Mississippi River is rising quickly and currents are strong. That waterway is expected to crest at Davenport on Sunday at around 13-and-a-half feet, that’s about 18 inches shy of the initial flood stage.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Lou Phillips Obituary

Mary Lou Phillips, age 78, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence under the brief care of St. Croix Hospice. Mary Lou Christensen was born November 6, 1943, to parents Arlo and Frances (Briles) Christensen. She was the last surviving of six children. She was raised in the Anita area where she attended country school and Anita High School with the class of 1961. She joined the Armed Services at the age of 18.
ANITA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Valley West Mall In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) — Another of the once popular Iowa shopping malls is in trouble. Valley West Mall in West Des Moines is under foreclosure. The Des Moines Register reports U-S Bank filed the action in Polk County district court last week, alleging the owners of the 47-year-old mall have not made loan payments since May 6th, 2021. The foreclosure petition says the owners owe the bank three-point-five million dollars. The bank has requested the court appoint a receiver to take control of the West Des Moines property and manage rent and loan payments, as well as order Valley West Mall to pay the remainder of its original loan.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Pool Opening Delayed

(Atlantic) Atlantic Park and Rec. Director Bryant Rasmussen says the Sunnyside Pool will not open on Memorial Day Weekend. Rasmussen says they’ve painted benches, sealed the pool, and raised the umbrellas in anticipation of this upcoming season. Rasmussen says the delay is due to Mother Nature. Rasmussen says to...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
Western Iowa Today

Lawmaker Joining Coast Guard Auxiliary

(Des Moines, IA) — A western Iowa legislator cast his final vote in the Iowa House late last (Monday) night and then announced he was leaving for basic training for the U-S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says members of the group are unpaid volunteers. The 62-year-old Jacobsen says for the past eight months he’s been getting fit and losing weight in order to qualify for basic training. He’s joining about 21-thousand other Americans who are volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jacobsen says it will give him a new perspective on protecting Iowa’s waterways and flood prevention. Jacobsen is not seeking reelection to the House, but is considering a run for the state senate in 2024. Jacobsen is an attorney and a trust officer in a bank.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery County Claims One Life

(Stanton) One person died, and another person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 34 near the 39-mile marker. Authorities say the passenger, 66-year- old Jeannine Marie Schomburg- Gourley of Stanton, died in the crash. The driver, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton, suffered serious injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy