Pleasantville, NJ

Authorities ID Suspect Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting, Say He 'Refused To Comply'

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Jalal Whitted Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities say a 37-year-old man who was brandishing a gun at a Dollar General Store refused to comply with police before he was shot by an officer.

On Tuesday, May 24, at 9:35 a.m., Absecon and Pleasantville police responded to the store in the 700 block of New Road, Absecon for a man armed with a gun inside the store.

The suspect, Jalial Whitted, of Absecon, was located inside the store by police and ordered to exit the store, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Once outside the store, Whitted refused police officer commands and reached for a weapon that was located in his front pocket, the office said in a press statement.

At approximately 9:40 am, the suspect was shot by law enforcement during an attempt to apprehend him. A loaded firearm was recovered from the suspect by police at the scene.

A subsequent review of store video surveillance revealed that Whitted produced a firearm in the presence of store employees, causing the employees to flee the store and while still in the store, the prosecutor said. Whitted discharged at least one round, the prosecutor said.

The injured suspect was taken into police custody, provided medical care and transported to AtlantiCare Medical, City Campus Trauma Center for his injuries. The suspect remains in police custody and is currently listed in stable condition.

Whitted was charged with several weapons offenses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7800 or after hours (609) 909-7200.

Comments / 1

Mike
2d ago

These so called “journalists” are the absolute worst with their headlines. Always making it seem like bad guy didn’t do anything.

Reply
2
