SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assembly Democrats are making to push to replace Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood. Multiple sources tell KCRA 3 Investigates that Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, has gained enough support of legislators to take the position from Rendon. Rendon would like to keep the position in the Democratically-controlled Assembly into next year but there is a push to get this change before the end of the year, with a vote coming as early as Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO