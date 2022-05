The Ravens roster was gutted by injuries during the 2021 season, but things are moving in the right direction as they prepare for the 2022 campaign. Cornerback Marcus Peters and others who suffered torn ACLs ahead of the season are getting closer to being cleared for a full return to football activities. Other players are even further along and doing work on the field during this week’s OTAs.

