Quick Bites: New One Flew South outpost, Umbrella Bar opens, drag brunch at Rowdy Tiger

Chef Todd Richards outside One Flew South at the airport.

Jackmont Hospitality and Chef Todd Richards will open a new outpost of One Flew South in June on the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail at 670 DeKalb Ave., Suite 102. The popular Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport location will remain and continue its regular service. Diners can expect the same menu – poke tacos, collard green ramen, lamb ribs, and sushi – as the airport with a few new items.

Cuban sandwich and coffee shop Cubanos ATL , which has locations in Sandy Springs, Cumming, and Chattahoochee Food Works, has opened a fourth at 1050 E. Piedmont Road inside Belen De La Cruz Empanadas & Pastries.

Howdy ATL Biscuit Cafe is open in the former Grant Park Coffeehouse space, 753A Cherokee Ave., across from Zoo Atlanta serving up biscuit sandwiches, scones, baked goods, soups, salads, and more.

Umbrella Bar

Umbrella Bar – a food kiosk from Poke Burri’s co-founder Seven Chan – will open in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall on Friday. Inspired by stalls found in Korean night markets, the menu will feature twists on quick dishes and drinks like Japchae Dumplings, Bulgogi Beef Tater Tots , kimbap, bibimbap, fried Korean corn dogs and more. On the drinks side, they’ll offer Korean beers, soju and creative plays on Korean cocktails. Umbrella Bar will feature an “island” counter in the center of Ponce City Market’s new food hall wing, with an adjacent bar counter connected by an alleyway with colorful umbrellas and lights suspended from the ceiling.

5Church Buckhead is set to open for dinner service on June 3 in the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space at 3379 Peachtree Road.

Upside Down Tea Party brunch at Rowdy Tiger.

Rowdy Tiger Rooftop in Midtown will launch its Upside Down Tea Party Brunch , featuring entertainment by celebrated local drag queens, on June 5. The brunch will take place every Sunday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m., with the drag show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You book a table for up to six guests, a sectional table for up to ten guests, or individual tickets, which will be seated in the bar area.

Anna’s BBQ in Kirkwood is under new management after owner Lakesia Anna Phelps decided to retire after nine years. Alexander Coates, who took over the barbecue joint, said the menu and side items will remain the same. Phelps isn’t out of the food business just yet, though. She and her daughter, Destiney, will launch their own food truck, Anna and Cali’s Cafe , this summer, serving barbecue, burgers, and fried fish.

Royal Corgi Afternoon Tea

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, with the Royal Corgi Afternoon Tea Service every Sunday in June. Guests are encouraged to don their best royal attire for a selection of teas, sandwiches, and pastries all fit for a queen. All tea services will include appearances by special Corgi guests with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a local animal shelter. Reservations for each seating at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. are required and can be made by visiting the link here , or by calling (404) 995-7545.

