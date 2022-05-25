(ABC4) – At least 2,000 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings since 1999. The FBI’s definition of a mass shooing is when an act of gun violence results in 3 or more deaths.

ABC4 compiled a timeline of mass shootings in the U.S. since 1999 using data collected by Reuters .

1999 – 5 mass shootings

42 dead, and 47 injured

Columbine High School Massacre

April 20, 1999, in Littleton, Colorado

13 dead and 24 injured

Atlanta day trading spree killings

July 29, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia

9 dead and 13 injured

Wedgwood Baptist Church shooting

Sept. 15, 1999, in Fort Worth, Texas

8 dead and 7 injured

Xerox killings

Nov. 2, 1999, in Honolulu, Hawaii

7 dead

Hotel Shooting

Dec. 30, 1999, in Tampa, Florida

5 dead and 3 injured

2000 – 1 mass shooting

Wakefield Massacre

Dec. 26, 2000, in Wakefield, Missouri

7 dead

2001 – 1 mass shooting

Navistar Shooting

Feb. 5, 2001, in Melrose Park, Illinois

5 dead and 4 injured

2003 – 1 mass shooting

Lockheed Martin Shooting

July 8, 2003, in Meridian, Mississippi

7 dead and 8 injured

2004 – 1 mass shooting

Damageplan show shooting

Dec. 8, 2004, in Columbus, Ohio

5 dead and 7 injured

2005 – 2 mass shootings

17 dead and 9 injured

Living Church of God shooting

March 12, 2005, in Brookfield, Wisconsin

7 dead and 4 injured

Red Lake Massacre

March 21, 2005, in Red Lake, Minnesota

10 dead and 5 injured

2006 – 3 mass shootings

21 dead and 7 injured

Goleta Postal shootings

Jan. 30, 2006, in Goleta, California

8 dead

Capitol Hill Massacre

March 25, 2006, in Seattle, Washington

7 dead and 2 injured

Amish school shooting

Oct. 2, 2006, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

6 dead and 5 injured

2007 – 4 mass shootings

53 dead and 32 injured

Trolley Square shooting

Feb. 12, 2007, in Salt Lake City, Utah

6 dead and 4 injured

Virginia Tech Massacre

April 16, 2007, in Blacksburg, Virginia

32 dead and 23 injured

Crandon Shooting

Oct. 7, 2007, in Crandon, Wisconsin

6 dead and 1 injured

Westroads Mall shooting

Dec. 5, 2007, in Omaha, Nebraska

9 dead and 4 injured

2008 – 3 mass shootings

17 dead and 24 injured

Kirkwood City Council shooting

Feb. 7, 2008, in Kirkwood, Missouri

6 dead and 2 injured

Northern Illinois University shooting

Feb 14, 2008, in DeKalb, Illinois

5 dead and 21 injured

Atlantis Plastics shooting

June 25, 2008, in Henderson, Kentucky

6 dead and 1 injured

2009 – 4 mass shootings

17 dead and 39 injured

Carthage nursing home shooting

March 29, 2009, in Carthage, North Carolina

8 dead and 3 injured

Binghamton shootings

April 3, 2009, in Binghamton, New York

14 dead and 4 injured

Fort Hood Massacre

Nov. 5, 2009, in Fort Hood, Texas

13 dead and 31 injured

Coffee shop police killings

Nov. 29, 2009, in Parkland, Washington

4 dead and 1 injured

2010 – 1 mass shooting

Hartford Beer Distributor shooting

Aug 3, 2010, in Manchester, Connecticut

9 dead and 2 injured

2011 – 3 mass shootings

19 dead and 21 injured

Tucson shooting

Jan. 8, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona

6 dead and 13 injured

IHOP shooting

Sept. 6, 2011, in Carson City, Nevada

5 dead and 7 injured

Seal Beach shooting

Oct. 12, 2011, at Seal Beach, California

8 dead and 1 injured

2012 – 7 mass shootings

71 dead and 80 injured

Su Jung Health Sauna shooting

Feb. 21, 2012, in Norcross, Georgia

5 dead

Oikos University killings

April 2, 2012, in Oakland, California

7 dead and 3 injured

Seattle café shooting

May 20, 2012, in Seattle, Washington

6 dead and 1 injured

Aurora theater shooting

July 20, 2012, in Aurora, Colorado

12 dead and 70 injured

Sikh temple shooting

Aug. 5, 2012, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin

7 dead and 3 injured

Accent Signage Systems shooting

Sept. 27, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

7 dead and 1 injured

Sandy Hook Elementary massacre

Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut

27 dead and 2 injured

2013 – 5 mass shootings

35 dead and 13 injured

Mohawk Valley shootings

March 13, 2013, in Herkimer County, New York

5 dead and 2 injured

Pinewood Village apartment shooting

April 21, 2013, in Federal Way, Washington

5 dead

Santa Monica rampage

June 7, 2013, in Santa Monica, California

6 dead and 3 injured

Hialeah apartment shooting

July 26, 2013, in Hialeah, Florida

7 dead

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Sept. 16, 2013, in Washington, D.C.

12 dead and 8 injured

2014 – 4 mass shootings

18 dead and 28 injured

Alturas tribal shooting

Feb. 20, 2014, in Alturas, California

4 dead and 2 injured

Fort Hood shooting

April 3, 2014, in Fort Hood, Texas

3 dead and 12 injured

Isla Vista mass murder

May 23, 2014, in Santa Barbra, California

6 dead and 13 injured

Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting

Oct. 24, 2014, in Marysville, Washington

5 dead and 1 injured

2015 – 7 mass shootings

46 dead and 43 injured

Trestle Trail bridge shooting

June 11, 2015, in Menasha, Wisconsin

3 dead and 1 injured

Charleston Church shooting

June 17, 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina

9 dead and 1 injured

Chattanooga military recruitment center

July 16, 2015, in Chattanooga, TN

5 dead and 2 injured

Umpqua Community College shooting

Oct. 1, 2015, in Roseburg, Oregon

9 dead and 9 injured

Colorado Springs shooting rampage

Oct. 31, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado

3 dead

Planned Parenthood clinic

Nov. 27, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado

3 dead and 9 injured

San Bernadino mass shooting

Dec. 2, 2015, in San Bernadino, California

14 dead and 21 injured

2016 – 6 mass shootings

71 dead and 83 injured

Kalamazoo shooting spree

Feb. 20, 2016, in Kalamazoo County, Michigan

6 dead and 2 injured

Excel industries mass shooting

Feb. 25, 2016, in Hesston, Kansas

3 dead and 14 injured

Orlando nightclub massacre

June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Florida

49 dead and 53 injured

Dallas police shooting

July 7, 2016, in Dallas, Texas

5 dead and 11 injured

Baton Rouge police shooting

July 17, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

3 dead and 3 injured

Cascade Mall shooting

Sept. 23, 2016, in Burlington, Washington

5 dead

2017 – 11 mass shootings

117 dead and 587 injured

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

5 dead and 6 injured

Fresno downtown shooting

April 18, 2017, in Fresno California

3 dead

Rural Ohio nursing home shooting

May 12, 2017, in Kirkersville, Ohio

3 dead

Florida awning manufacturer shooting

June 5, 2017, in Orlando, Florida

5 dead

Pennsylvania supermarket shooting

June 7, 2017, in Tunkhannock, PA

3 dead

San Francisco UPS shooting

June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, California

3 dead and 2 injured

Las Vegas Strip massacre

Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada

58 dead and 546 injured

Edgewood Business Park shooting

Oct. 18, 2017, in Edgewood, Maryland

3 dead and 3 injured

Walmart shooting

Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colorado

3 dead

Texas First Baptist Church massacre

Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, TX

26 dead and 20 injured

Rancho Tehama shooting spree

Nov. 14, 2017, in Rancho Tehama, California

5 dead and 10 injured

2018 – 12 mass shootings

80 dead and 70 injured

Pennsylvania carwash shooting

Jan. 28, 2018, in Melcroft, Pennsylvania

4 dead and 1 injured

Marjory Stoneman Doulas High School shooting

Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida

17 dead and 17 injured

Yountville veterans home shooting

March 9, 2018, in Yountville, California

3 dead

Waffle House shooting

April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee

4 dead and 4 injured

Santa Fe High School shooting

May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas

10 dead and 13 injured

Capital Gazette shooting

June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Maryland

5 dead and 2 injured

Fifth Third Center shooting

Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio

3 dead and 2 injured

T&T Trucking shooting

Sept. 12, 2018, in Bakersfield, California

5 dead

Rite Aid warehouse shooting

Sept. 20, 2018, in Perryman, Maryland

3 dead and 3 injured

Tree of Life synagogue shooting

Oct. 27, 2018, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

11 dead and 6 injured

Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting

Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, California

12 dead and 22 injured

Mercy Hospital shooting

Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois

3 dead

2019 – 10 mass shootings

73 dead and 112 injured

SunTrust bank shooting

Jan. 26, 2019, in Sebring, Florida

5 dead

Pennsylvania hotel bar shooting

Jan. 24, 2019, in State College, PA

3 dead and 1 injured

Harry Pratt Co. warehouse shooting

Feb. 15, 2019, in Aurora, Illinois

5 dead and 6 injured

Virginia Beach municipal building shooting

May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia

12 dead and 4 injured

Gilroy garlic festival shooting

July 28, 2019, in Gilroy, California

3 dead and 12 injured

El Paso Walmart mass shooting

Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas

22 dead and 26 injured

Dayton entertainment district shooting

Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio

9 dead and 27 injured

Odessa-Midland shooting spree

Aug. 31, 2019, in Odessa, Texas

7 dead and 25 injured

Pensacola Naval base shooting

Dec. 6, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida

3 dead and 8 injured

Jersey City kosher market shooting

Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, New Jersey

4 dead and 3 injured



2020 – 2 mass shootings

9 dead

Molson Coors shooting

Feb. 26, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

5 dead

Springfield convenience store shooting

March 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri

4 dead



2021 – 8 mass shootings

Chicago shooting Spree

Jan. 9, 2021, in Evanston, Illinois

5 dead and 2 injured

Atlanta massage parlor shootings

March 16, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia

8 dead and 1 injured

Boulder supermarket shooting

March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado

10 dead

Orange office complex shooting

March 31, 2021, in Orange, California

4 dead and 1 injured

Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting

April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana

8 dead and 5 injured

Birthday party shooting

May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, CO

6 dead

San Jose VTA shooting

May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California

9 dead

Oxford High School shooting

Nov. 30, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan

4 dead

