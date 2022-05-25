See how Kansas City-area companies ranked on Fortune 500, 1000 lists
With three Kansas City-area public companies in various stages of exiting the scene, the region’s performance on the Fortune 500 proved to be a mix bag in 2022.
According to Fortune ‘s annual rankings , Merriam-based Seaboard Corp. (NYSE: SEB) remains the highest-ranking local company at No. 382, rising 24 spots compared to the 2021 list.
Despite reporting a 5% increase in revenue, Cerner Corp. (Nasdaq: CERN) fell off the Fortune 500, which the magazine released Monday, tumbling 49 spots to No. 539. The North Kansas City-based health care IT company, which is attempting to sell itself for $28 billion to Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), made the Fortune 500 for the first time in 2020 .
Cerner is the area’s biggest private-sector employer with more than 12,700 employees. Austin, Texas-based Oracle, which ranked No. 91 on this year’s Fortune 500 and is about six times bigger in terms of revenue, is attempting to purchase Cerner for $28 billion through a tender offer that slid backwards last month .Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0