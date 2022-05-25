ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

See how Kansas City-area companies ranked on Fortune 500, 1000 lists

By Andrew Vaupel - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0184I1_0fqGJAK700

With three Kansas City-area public companies in various stages of exiting the scene, the region’s performance on the Fortune 500 proved to be a mix bag in 2022.

According to Fortune ‘s annual rankings , Merriam-based Seaboard Corp. (NYSE: SEB) remains the highest-ranking local company at No. 382, rising 24 spots compared to the 2021 list.

Despite reporting a 5% increase in revenue, Cerner Corp. (Nasdaq: CERN) fell off the Fortune 500, which the magazine released Monday, tumbling 49 spots to No. 539. The North Kansas City-based health care IT company, which is attempting to sell itself for $28 billion to Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), made the Fortune 500 for the first time in 2020 .

Cerner is the area’s biggest private-sector employer with more than 12,700 employees. Austin, Texas-based Oracle, which ranked No. 91 on this year’s Fortune 500 and is about six times bigger in terms of revenue, is attempting to purchase Cerner for $28 billion through a tender offer that slid backwards last month .

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Austin Township, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortune 500#Seaboard Corp#Seb#Cerner Corp#Oracle Corp#Orcl#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

Mahomes speaks on Chiefs new-look offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With OTAs in full swing, Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media about what the much talked about, new look offense for the Kansas City Chiefs would look like. “That’s what you’re going to see with this offense this year, it’s going to be everybody, It’s not going to be one guy,” […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy