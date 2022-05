Brian Rodgers has been with MEDC since 2011 as the City Property Inspector. His 25 years of experience as assistant fire chief for the West Monroe, Louisiana Fire Department has been vital as he has worked with Monticello City Council and the people of Monticello to insure that our properties are clean and safe according to city ordinance. Through his compassion for all people, he has worked closely with our local banks to access Special Needs Assistance Grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas for our elderly and disabled citizens to make needed repairs to their homes at no cost to them. Almost $1 million has been obtained so far. This has helped to preserve their homes and make them safe. Brian has been married to his wife, Misty, for 35 years and they have two children Brianna and husband Wolff Holthoff and BradLee. Misty and Brian enjoy road trips on their cycle. We are blessed to have Brian!

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO