(HOMEOWNERSHIP) It’s no coincidence that the most exciting areas of our country are also the most diverse. What do Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C. all have in common? They’re all part of the top 10 cities with the highest number of immigrant homeowners. Other things they share include being hubs for culture, cuisine, and tourism, which is perhaps why they’ve become homes to the United States’ most diverse and thriving economies.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO