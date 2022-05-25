ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Bullying discussions continue after Williamsport student assault

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUTwc_0fqGIKG000

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A mother who says her child was assaulted by other kids while on his way home from school is speaking out. The parents are now seeking legal action to ensure this never happens again.

“I feel absolutely terrible. I feel helpless and it hurts my heart every day for my son to look at me and say ‘I love you mom, I’ll see you when I get home if they don’t kill me,'” says Jennifer LaBarge, the mother of child assaulted.

Community comes together in support of ‘The King of Jim Thorpe’

One February afternoon, 12-year-old Stephen LaBarge, a student at Andrew G. Curtin Intermediate in Williamsport, was walking home through the city’s Brandon Park when his mother, Jennifer LaBarge, says he was attacked by some classmates while another student recorded it.

“He suffered lacerations on his face from the children stomping his face into the cement and they stomped on the back of his knee,” says Jennifer Labarge.

Stephen’s mother showed Eyewitness news these pictures she says were taken after the assault. Labarge tells us she took him to the hospital and immediately called the police to file a report.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tOEi_0fqGIKG000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVtkf_0fqGIKG000

“He will be facing the child that assaulted him on June 1st in court. There are charges pending,” says Jennifer Labarge.

The Williamsport area school district issued Eyewitness News a statement. It reads in part, “The safety and security of our students is our number one priority. When we became aware of the incident that took place off school property, the school immediately reported it to the police, who took appropriate action.”

Since then, Stephen told his mom the bullying hasn’t stopped. “The bullies also continue to bring up the video and show it to Stephen and remind him every chance they get.”

Labarge says this experience has been a nightmare. She hopes that sharing Stephen’s story brings awareness against bullying and wants victims to know they’re not alone.

“We’d like to actually create a community support group for students that have been bullied and just find a comfortable safe environment for each other.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 10

June Helminiak
2d ago

Yes something's never change. Back in the 80's my son was beat up in Brandon Park. My son was told to wait in the lobby area by the door, until I'm there to pick you up. Then the school authorities told the kids to leave, bc of being loud. My son starts walking through the park & gets pummeled by 5 or so fellow students. I don't think he even knew them. This should not be tolerated!! These perpetrators need to go to reform school or jail for youth. And the parents, where are they??? I think this bullying should be met with jail time & fines for these parents. It's just straight up hatred & evilness passed on.

Reply
4
Marissa Notor
3d ago

My son goes through issues at South Williamsport all the time just the same. He is also 12. It saddens me the things do and say to one another. A support group for these kids would be great bc I know my son feels alone and like he’s not being heard when he speaks up. The teachers say something will be done but nothing ever is. If there’s a group made, please share it around Facebook and to south Williamsport students as well!! They have a hard time with bullying!

Reply(1)
3
Diesel Demon
3d ago

This is outrageous and I feel their pain and frustrations! I had to deal with my elementary child being beat up every day, severely injured due to bully kids and abused by staff members at WASD jackson Primary! This angers me to no end because the child victim was probably ignored then held accountable for speaking up about it just like my child was. hopefully this family gets justice and don't ever have to deal with that. That school district dismisses legitimate concerns about students safety until they are brought to the public because of serious injury then it's candy coated. My child is homeschooled now and loves it.

Reply
3
Related
WTAJ

Student arrested after Altoona school threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday morning after investigating a threat directed at the junior high school, Altoona police report. Altoona police were notified Wednesday, May 25, of a student who made a threat of “potential violence.” A threat that came the same day as a school shooting in Udvale, Texas, that […]
ALTOONA, PA
Digital Voice

Accused Killer with Bloomsburg Past

The prime suspect in a Northumberland County murder was arrested in Bloomsburg in 2019 while in possession of a firearm. On Aug. 31, 2019, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was arrested trying to force his way into an apartment on Glenn Avenue in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Glenn Avenue is typically dense with off-campus student apartments.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Juveniles charged in connection with Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
WBRE

Arrest in Williamsport shooting investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S Marshals Task Force arrested a man police say has a connection to a Williamsport shooting on April 3. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, 22-year-old Daimeer Abdul Clark was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Philadelphia Monday after his arrest warrant was issued for a Williamsport shooting. Investigators […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Mother pushes AED in schools after son’s death

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County mother works every day to spread awareness about AEDS in honor of her late son, who died from sudden cardiac arrest at just 15 years old. “Greg’s on the floor. No one is starting CPR but he’s obviously not breathing. I ran over and grabbed his face […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rally held in Luzerne County to end gun violence

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Luzerne County took to the community Saturday calling for an end to gun violence. In Dallas Saturday afternoon a line of mothers holding signs, standing along route 415 all to bring awareness to gun violence. “I don’t want to have to worry every time they walk out the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motion filed to have previous abuse allegations thrown out in upcoming homicide trial

Williamsport, Pa. —A man accused in the 2003 homicide of a Montoursville woman will challenge evidence that could possibly be presented at his upcoming trial in June. Jade Gillette Babcock, 52, of Williamsport, through counsel, filed a motion in 2019 that would preclude any previous instances of abuse, PFAs, simple assaults, and other assault related offenses against the accuser from being presented at his trial.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
WBRE

Kingston police find parents of lost child

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police were asking the public for helping in finding the parents of a lost child. According to Kingston Police Department, officers located a lost child Friday evening. At 6:56 p.m. Kingston police stated the child has been reunited with his mother and is safe.
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

EMT course scheduled at four area sites for fall semester

Williamsport, Pa. — A shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians continues to strain communities, particularly rural communities, where there are fewer volunteer EMTs. Related reading: Lifesaving work: Area EMTs meet the man they saved. Opportunities abound for training, including an Emergency Medical Technician course that will begin the week of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Parenting Playbook: Swimming Safety

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the warmer weather is here, many parents will pack up the kids and head to their favorite swimming spot. So it’s important to always keep safety in mind. While close and constant supervision is essential when children are playing in and around water, learning how to become a skilled […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bullying#Violent Crime#Eyewitness News
PennLive.com

State-mandated school safety protocols aim to protect students attending Pa. schools

Visitors cannot just walk into a school building in the Lower Dauphin School District. The district has so-called capture points throughout all campuses — surveillance cameras, locked exterior doors (and interior doors) and a visitor screening system that requires individuals to scan their driver’s license to generate a pass that includes their destination.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Berks County Stabbing: Report

A man was fatally stabbed Friday, May 27 in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports. One person was arrested after the unidentified victim was discovered inside an apartment on the Berkshire Hills complex on Wyoming Drive, according to the outlet. There was no risk to the public, police told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two juveniles charged with arson in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two juvenile males were charged with arson, burglary, and other related charges on Friday, May 27. Officials say fire crews along with the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire on Market Street in Selinsgrove earlier this year in March. Through an investigation, police learned that two juvenile […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of seriously injuring 5-month-old girl in his care

ALLENWOOD – A man has been accused of seriously injuring an infant he was caring for in Union County while her mother was at work. Owen Wesley Moore, 31, of Cogan Station in Lycoming County, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He was committed to the Union County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield landlord charged for stealing dog

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog. Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog. On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WBRE

U.S. Marshals arrest Philly shooting suspect in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Jeferson Lopes-Deandrade, a 20-year-old shooting suspect from Philadelphia, on Friday morning. According to the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS), the Philadelphia Police Department investigated a non-fatal shooting on October 31, 2021, and through their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lopes-Deandrade with attempted murder, […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy