Santa Rosa County, FL

Where to fill sandbags in Santa Rosa County

By Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Severe weather moving across the area Wednesday and Thursday brings threats of flash flooding Wednesday and tornado threats Thursday morning. Officials in Santa Rosa County are offering sand to residents who want to make sandbags ahead of the storms.

The Santa Rosa County Public Works Department will have sand at four locations. Sand will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a department news release. Here’s where you can bag sand:

  • The corner of Leisure Street ad Citrus Drive in Navarre
  • Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze
  • Pace Fire-Rescue
  • The corner of Pine Forest Road and Carroll Road in Milton

You must bring your own bags and shovels. Officials said you can buy bags at most area hardware stores.

The National Weather Service said there is a high risk of rip currents along Navarre Beach through Friday night.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

