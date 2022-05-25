ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QC school district, police release statement about school shooting

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine Community School District released a statement Wednesday in regard to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, and the current safety efforts for Muscatine school students and staff. The statement follows:. Late Tuesday afternoon, the news was breaking across the country regarding a school...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Community School#Police#High School#School Safety#Violent Crime#Mcsd
voiceofalexandria.com

Muscatine business offers security devices for classrooms

MUSCATINE — In the two days since a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two adults dead, Daniel Nietzel, co-owner of Fighting Chance Solutions LLC, said traffic on the business’ website has skyrocketed by quadruple digits. This is not the first time Nietzel has seen...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Dangerous fugitive’ sought in connection to fatal Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police said they are searching for a “dangerous fugitive” in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday in Rock Island. An arrest warrant was issued for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 19-year-old Dasavion Foster. Foster was found around 2:55 p.m. May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
ourquadcities.com

QC man sentenced to 10 years for gun-related incident

A 29-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. Ryan Michael Shumaker was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a felon, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Parents Sue Fairfield Chiropractor for Incident Involving Child

A chiropractor who works in Fairfield and Ottumwa is the subject of a criminal charge and a lawsuit regarding an alleged incident with a 10-year-old child. According to court documents, in February of this year, 62-year-old Bruce Elroy Lindberg, a licensed chiropractor who offers services at Lindberg Chiropractic in Fairfield, and Ottumwa Chiropractic Clinic in Ottumwa, was alleged to have taken the 10-year-old into a private examination room at the Ottumwa office, instructed them to remove their shirt, massaged the child, made comments to him, and hugged and kissed him. He is being charged in Wapello County with assault, a simple misdemeanor.
OTTUMWA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Additional charges: 2nd dead from I-74 bridge accident

UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
MOLINE, IL
kciiradio.com

Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
WQAD

2nd person has died as result of I-74 bike path crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A second pedestrian has died as a result of the traffic crash that happened early Sunday, May 22 on the Interstate 74 bike and pedestrian path, according to the Moline Police Department. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline was the second person to die after the...
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Report of multiple subjects riding a moped on I-380 leads to IC man’s arrest

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
ourquadcities.com

Parents pack Thursday school board meeting

On Thursday night, dozens of parents are attending a Bettendorf School Board meeting where Bettendorf Middle School is on the agenda. Parents say they are angry about the conditions at the middle school. This is after a meeting Wednesday where parents expressed concerns about student misbehavior there. Teachers and parents...
BETTENDORF, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, May 26, 2022

05/25/22 – 12:38 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue G. 05/25/22 – 10:04 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited James Eugene Martindale, 57, of Donnellson, in the 2700 block of Avenue M, on a charge of driving while barred.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy