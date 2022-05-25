ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive.

Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, according to a press release.

Tara Jean Rapier

According to the release, two pounds of meth has a street value of approximately $54,000.00.

Deputies arrested Tara J. Rapier, 33, of Jefferson City.

According to a probable cause statement, Rapier was interviewed after being read her Miranda rights and told investigators that they would not find drugs at the residence and that she did not live there. However, mail and prescription documents showed Rapier at the residence, according to the probable cause statement.

During a search of the residence, investigators found the drugs, guns and armor in the "master bedroom," according to the probable cause statement.

Court documents also reveal an adult bed was found in the "child's room" and investigators found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a large stash of cash.

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Rapier with second-degree trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rapier is being held at the Cole County Jail without bond. According to online court records, Rapier does not have a defense attorney listed.

Related
ozarkradionews.com

Texas County Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Arrest

Licking, MO. – On May 26, 2022 a traffic stop by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department has led to the arrest of a pair of individuals on meth-related charges. At approximately 1:17 AM, a Texas County deputy on patrol traveling on Harry Road in the Licking area initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck for a registration violation. During the stop, the deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges In Fentanyl Death

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance were filed against 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula by the Livingston County prosecutor in the death of a woman from an alleged Fentanyl overdose. According to the Probable cause statement, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Emergency services were called to a home on Route U on March 2nd and found an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

K9 officer helps track down felony assault suspect in Audrain County

A police K9 helps track down a man wanted for felony domestic assault in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on County Road 133 in rural Centralia for a report of a domestic assault Wednesday afternoon. Deputies found that a man, identified as Jason Cooley, 46, of Centralia, had assaulted and injured a family member. As officers tried to talk to Cooley, he fled into a nearby wooded area. Deputies were told he could be armed with a knife.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton prosecuting attorney arrested for alleged assault

FULTON — The Fulton prosecuting attorney was arrested for Fourth Degree Assault Wednesday after an investigation by the Callaway County Sheriff's office. According to a press release, Eric Qualls, the prosecuting attorney for the city of Fulton, was identified as the suspect of an alleged assault at a business in the 100 block of East 5th Street in Fulton on May 18.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged with murder in connection with 2020 Cosmo Park homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Thursday, U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Maurice D. Banks, Jr. in Las Vegas for his involvement in the death of Jermaine Spain. Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action in connection with Spain's death at Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park on Nov. 2, 2020. The Boone County Prosecutor's The post Man charged with murder in connection with 2020 Cosmo Park homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested Friday for Talon Drive shooting in February

Columbia Police arrest a man for a shot- fired incident from three months ago. Koda Coats, 35, of Columbia, was taken into custody Friday after officers located him in the 1400 block of South Sonora Drive. He was taken into custody following a short police standoff. Coats has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and a federal probation violation warrant.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

St. Charles police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Missouri man

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for assistance with locating a Missouri man who has a warrant out for arrest. Police are looking for William Gary Barnes II. Investigators say he is an officer with the New Florence Police Department in Montgomery County. In addition to the arrest warrant, investigators say Barnes “is believed to be armed and dangerous.”
SAINT CHARLES, MO
kjluradio.com

Mexico Police confront two armed men over the weekend

Two Audrain County men require medical treatment after two separate incidents involving weapons in Mexico. The first happened Friday night. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports they were called to the 4200 block of S. Clark Street around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a man with a knife. Police learned a 46-year-old man entered a business armed with a hunting knife. After repeated requests to leave the business, the man did and was later found walking along Clark Street still holding the knife. Police confronted him in the South Trails Shopping Center parking lot, asking him to drop the knife. The man initially refused so officers used bean-bag rounds to take him into custody. Police report the man was transported to MU Psychiatric Center for evaluation.
MEXICO, MO
lakeexpo.com

Facing Murder Conspiracy Trial, Leigh Ann Bauman Checks Into Rehab After Boozy Bond Violation

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman is once again in trouble, and this time she’s landed in rehab. Bauman was reportedly seen in Columbia on May 19, 2022 drinking at a local watering hole, and witnesses called the Columbia Police Department, as reported by KMIZ 17. Court records indicate Bauman received a visit from the Columbia PD at her hotel room after receipts verified she had been at the bar drinking. After being tested by law enforcement, records show she had levels of alcohol and THC, both violations of her bond conditions set forth in Camden County Court in a 2021 murder-for-hire conspiracy case that made global headlines. Bauman is accused of trying to hire someone to murder her former mother-in-law; the former friend from whom she was allegedly seeking help in the murder conspiracy ended up going to law enforcement and is a key witness in the case.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland Police Department issues statement after Texas school shooting

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Ashland Police Department is issuing a statement after the Texas elementary school shooting in an effort to speak to the community it serves and protects. The department is continuing to work with the Southern Boone District and staffing for the city. In a release, the department says their long-term planning efforts The post Ashland Police Department issues statement after Texas school shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC TO LOCATE MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 25-year-old Farris L. Higginbotham is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon, probation violation- dangerous drugs, and failure to appear- traffic. Higginbotham is described as white and about 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Public School employee killed in East Tennessee shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Illinois man, Micah E. McElmurry, has been charged with shooting his father, Michael Monroe Woods, Jr. of Columbia, inside a rest area off the interstate. According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, around 6 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel found 55-year-old Woods Jr. dead in the bathroom of The post Columbia Public School employee killed in East Tennessee shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two From The Area Counties

Two area residents were arrested by State Troopers Tuesday,. At about 7:15 am in Boone County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Katelyn J Prescott of Jamesport on a Boone County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. She was taken to the Boone County Jail pending the posting of bond.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
