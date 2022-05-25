COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cole County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a drug search warrant on the 4600 block of Riverfront Drive.

Officials say two pounds of meth, suspected black tar heroin, $6,760, a bulletproof vest, and a Savage HMR Rifle were located and seized, according to a press release.

Tara Jean Rapier

According to the release, two pounds of meth has a street value of approximately $54,000.00.

Deputies arrested Tara J. Rapier, 33, of Jefferson City.

According to a probable cause statement, Rapier was interviewed after being read her Miranda rights and told investigators that they would not find drugs at the residence and that she did not live there. However, mail and prescription documents showed Rapier at the residence, according to the probable cause statement.

During a search of the residence, investigators found the drugs, guns and armor in the "master bedroom," according to the probable cause statement.

Court documents also reveal an adult bed was found in the "child's room" and investigators found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a large stash of cash.

A Cole County prosecutor has charged Rapier with second-degree trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rapier is being held at the Cole County Jail without bond. According to online court records, Rapier does not have a defense attorney listed.

The post Drug search warrant leads to arrest; seizure of drugs, guns and money in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS .