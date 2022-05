Patty Gasso is no stranger to what it takes to win a national championship. Despite No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) starting its season with an NCAA-record 38 wins, boasting a program record of 37 run-rules, accumulating the best batting average in college softball (.369) and outscoring its opponents 500-47, the five-time Women’s College World Series-winning head coach doesn’t think her team has peaked yet. She feels like the Sooners are just getting started.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO