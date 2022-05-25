ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creola, AL

Former Creola Police Officer pleads guilty after kneeing man in face

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CREOLA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A former City of Creola Police Department officer has pleaded guilty to depriving a person of their rights to be free from the use of unreasonable force while in jail.

Court documents reveal that Gary Lynn Davis, 54, pleaded guilty after he hit an arrestee in the face with his knee while the arrestee was on his knees and shackles were on his wrists and ankles. The arrestee was hit so hard that one of his teeth was knocked out and he had vision issues, according to officers.

The man was being held on multiple traffic violations and had been in jail for four days. The man became “unruly” and was told he would be put into a straitjacket but instead was put into a belly chain that connected his wrists and ankles to his waist.

Davis went over to the Creola Fire Department to get a rope in order to try and hogtie the man but was unsuccessful. The two men then got into a fight on the floor. Surveillance video then captured Davis kneeing the man in the face while he was on his knees.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated the incident and sent it to FBI Mobile to investigate further. Davis then pleaded guilty to depriving the man of his rights to be free of the deprivation of liberty without due process of law. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August 2022 and faces 10 years in prison.

Comments / 1

