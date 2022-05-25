ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, MS

Boiled Water Alert From the Choctaw Public Works Department

By Rick Guy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a recent loss of water pressure, Choctaw Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for all addresses on Bogue Chitto Drive. Customers will be advised...

