Boiled Water Alert From the Choctaw Public Works Department

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A partnership between a business and the city of Tupelo allows people to get rid of those old computers, CD players and cameras that are taking up space. Exceed Technology and “Keep Tupelo Beautiful” joined forces to host an electronics recycling drive. Today...
Diane Dudenhefer spends her days scouring yards for dog poop. Equipped with rubber gloves, a scooping rake and a trash bag-lined bucket with a handle, Dudenhefer puts on a true crime podcast or some of her favorite tunes as she walks the customer’s property in a crisscross, checkerboard pattern — at least for the first few times.
On Friday, May 27, 2022, at 7:41 am Leake County Deputies responded to a call at the Southwest Leake Water Assoc. on Pleasant Hill Road. Deputies spoke to someone associated with the Water Association She stated that someone had broken into the property and stole a truck and trailer. Deputies...
There’s a lot of good music, fun times and great eating coming to Monroe County this Saturday. The Inaugural Taste of the Sip will be in Aberdeen, MS. It’s always great when new events come to areas. It’s great to see legendary festivals exist and have much success over the years. It’s just always good when you can have a chance to do something fun. A breath of fresh air is always needed in these days and times.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing in downtown and helping to improve the area. Two new businesses have opened on a street that’s attracting a lot of people. Magnolia Soap and Revive Wellness Spa are the two new additions to downtown Meridian’s 5th Street. Both buildings are located next to The Island 601. The two owners are doing their part to fuel the revitalization of downtown.
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A third-generation Mississippi farmer has big plans to bring agritourism to Madison County. And, pending a vote by the board of supervisors on June 6, it could all start with a pumpkin patch this fall. Benton Moseley is seeking a conditional use permit to bring...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $168,864 in back wages and liquidated damages for 17 buffet restaurant workers who were denied minimum wage. Investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found that Super King Buffet Inc. paid some kitchen employees a monthly salary that allowed their average hourly pay to fall below federal minimum wage requirements, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns in Leake and Neshoba counties. An EF-0 tornado with top winds of 85 miles an hour hit west of Carthage Wednesday before moving into the city. The tin roof of a house was peeled back and some trees were blown down as the tornado tracked to the northeast damaging the roofs of other homes in Carthage. It crossed Highway 35 and dissipated before reaching the airport.
It felt so nice this morning with the cool air and low humidity. There’s going to be tons of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will stay low, making it feel nice. We’ll cool down into the mid 60s by Sunday morning, and the sky will stay clear. We'll have more of this great weather through our Memorial Day Weekend.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 got an exclusive look inside a new Meridian business that is the first of its kind and set to open in June. A local doctor said she wants to change people’s lives, outside of her profession. Dr. Virginia Nelson is the owner of Revive Wellness Spa, located next to Dumont Plaza. Nelson said he wants patrons to have a healing experience.
4:30 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a tree down in the roadway on HWY 429 near the Sallis area. 6:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to cows out on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line. 9:32 a.m. – Attala County...
6:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting cows out in the roadway at the intersection of North Jordan Street and HWY 25 in Carthage. 7:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the Southwest Leake Water Association when an employee there called to report stolen property and property damage. Read more on that here.
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Okolona is losing its school superintendent. Chad Spence will assume the same position in the North Panola School District in July. The Okolona School Board hired him in June 2019.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday. The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.
SENATOBIA, Miss — The sunshine and warmer weather headed towards the Mid-South over the next few weeks is the perfect time to start gardening, and a Mississippi garden center wants to help people get in bloom. The Baddour Garden Center in Senatobia, Mississippi, is part of the larger Baddour...
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that online registration for medical cannabis licensing will be available on June 1. MSDH says registration for all types of medical marijuana licensing will start at 8 a.m. Licensing for facilities (cultivation, processing, etc.), medical practitioners and patients will be available.
The Philadelphia Police Department got the go-ahead to change the weapon officers use while on duty last Tuesday during a regular meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The department will be changing from a Glock 40 to a Glock 9mm. Police Chief Eric Lyons said the department will...
3:12 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance that occurred at a residence on McBride Street in Ethel. 5:55 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a tree down in the roadway on Attala Road 3122 in the Carmack area. 7:21 p.m. –Attala County...
Two vehicles reportedly collided at the scene. Paramedics were called to the scene to provide aid to injured parties. A helicopter was dispatched to transport one victim to a local hospital for treatment. No updates on their condition have been revealed at this time. No further information has been provided.
3:39 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a vehicle parked a the Silver Star Casino that had been involved in an earlier accident and left the scene. 4:43 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a burglar alarm activation on Road 212. 1:46 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies...
