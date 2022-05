SHELDON—Sonia Egdorf is stubborn but what could be considered a character flaw is also what’s kept her alive over the past two decades. Since the age of 18, the Sheldon native has dealt with three rounds of cancer, more than 20 surgeries and as she describes on her Instagram page, “a close brush with death more than once.” The many cancer treatments have led to Stage 4 heart failure and Stage 3 kidney failure.

