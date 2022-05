LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV swimming and diving head coach Ben Loorz announced the hiring of Anne Schwemmer to his coaching staff as head diving coach Thursday. “I am incredibly grateful to Ben for the opportunity to work with the student-athletes and staff here at UNLV,” said Schwemmer. “I believe coaching is a two-way street when it comes to influencing lives. We as coaches impact the athletes and they, in turn, can impact us. I’m excited to see what we achieve as a program moving forward. Go Rebels!”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO