Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue below estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, bracing for supply chain snags and slowing demand for graphics chips used in gaming devices.

The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2%. Analysts on average expect $8.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in California)

Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korean stocks jump over 1% on Wall St gains; won hits 1-month high

* KOSPI rises over 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won hits 1-month high against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, tracking Wall Street's jump overnight, with support stemming from investors buying into a dip in equities. The Korean won hit a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.45 points, or 1.09%, to 2,640.90 as of 0137 GMT. The index is set to end the week with no gains or losses. ** Worries about a slowdown in U.S. consumption certainly eased, but bargain-hunting is a more likely driving force with the local market still see-sawing day after day, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics added 1.06% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.40% after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61.6 billion won ($48.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume was 223.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 928, the number of advancing shares was 713. ** The won was quoted 0.62% higher at 1,259.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a one-month low of 1258.2. ** The currency has strengthened 0.71% against dollar so far this week and is set for a second straight weekly gain. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,258.6 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,258.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.70. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 2.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.201%. ($1 = 1,258.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
STOCKS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up on slower growth outlook

(Adds auction details, remarks, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Thursday after the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh six-week low, with inflation fears continuing to dissipate as macro data and corporate announcements point to slower economic growth. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 2.3 basis points to 2.770% after falling to 2.706% early in the session. Expectations were high a few weeks ago that the Federal Reserve would aggressively hike interest rates to tackle inflation, but recent data has suggested a weakening economy, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. "The drift of the data lately has been on the weak side, notably those new home sales were pretty darn bad," he said. New home sales plunged a more-than-expected 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. "The market has got a little too far over its skis, as far as how the economy was going to go and how the Fed was going to go," Brien said. The market has been waiting for data at the macro level to confirm slower economic growth, but micro data from corporations is providing ample evidence, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. "A lot of what's happening are corporate announcements. Apple today, don't ignore it," Ricchiuto said. Apple Inc plans to keep iPhone production for 2022 roughly flat at about 220 million units, Bloomberg News reported, as China's COVID-19 curbs, global supply chain issues and cooling demand hurt smartphone makers. "People are buying into the view that the economy is getting hit, and the economy getting hit is going to bring down inflation," he said. Two-year Treasury yields, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.6 basis point to 2.496%, a sharp drop from a more than three-year high of 2.844% in early May. Minutes released on Wednesday from a Fed policy meeting three weeks ago suggested the Fed could pause hiking rates once its policy rate is back to its neutral level. The Treasury Department sold $42 billion of seven-year notes at a high yield of 2.777%. The auction was very strong with the high yield more than 2 basis points lower than the yield at the bidding deadline, Brien said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 27.2 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.1 basis points to 2.996%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.996%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.655%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.471%. May 26 Thursday 2:31 PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0375 1.0546 -0.018 Six-month bills 1.47 1.5016 -0.002 Two-year note 100-2/256 2.496 -0.006 Three-year note 100-76/256 2.6451 0.014 Five-year note 99-128/256 2.7327 0.017 Seven-year note 100-152/256 2.78 0.019 10-year note 100-232/256 2.7702 0.023 20-year bond 100-236/256 3.1871 0.040 30-year bond 97-160/256 2.9956 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 30.50 2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chile signs agreements for green hydrogen production

SANTIAGO, May 26 - Chile state development office Corfo signed agreements with three companies on Thursday to fund industrial green hydrogen production, which it says could double current production worldwide. The move would boost economic development and help with energy transition and meeting the challenge of decarbonization, Corfo's executive vice...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall as feed costs rise

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - CME Group hog and cattle futures eased on Friday, with rising soy and corn futures raising feed costs for livestock producers. Traders noted consolidation trade ahead of the U.S. Memorial day holiday weekend. U.S. grain and livestock markets will be closed on Monday. The nearby...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Shanghai to ease some COVID testing requirements from June 1

May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai will ease COVID-19 testing requirements from June 1 for people who want to enter public areas or use public transport to encourage work resumption and a return to normal life, a city official said on Sunday. From June 1, people entering public venues or taking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Twitter rejects Elon Musk ally's resignation from board

May 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said in a filing on Friday it would not accept Egon Durban’s resignation from the board, after shareholders blocked his re-election at an annual meeting earlier this week. Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

