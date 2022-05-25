Tim McGraw Tour 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets for New England shows for as low as $20

Sam Hunt is making some stops in New England in August as part of his 2022 tour. The country artist will play two shows — one at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and one at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Guilford, NH. The Connecticut show...
Instead of watching the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune” at home or traveling to Sony Pictures Studios for a taping, fans of the show nationwide now have the opportunity to see it in-person at a local theater as it goes on tour, including right here in New England.
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
The 2022 Golf U.S. Open will be in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19. Fans can now purchase tickets for the championship online. The U.S. Open is the annual open national championship of golf and is third of the four major championships in golf. The Championship will be returning to Brookline for the first time in 34 years.
Jacqueline Nuñez has always loved scary movies. While the Dorchester resident, who has been developing properties in Boston for more than 18 years, cites Halloween as the most influential horror film of her life, there’s another thriller that has always resonated with her. “I loved The Conjuring even...
When Zyiasia Knighton was 10 years old, her father was shot more than 20 times. But when the EMT’s were dispatched, they were sent to the wrong location. “When he got [to the hospital] no trauma surgeon, no one could save him at that point,” she said in an interview with “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Tickets for Berkshire Flyer service between New York City and Pittsfield are now on sale ahead of the launch of Amtrak’s newest seasonal pilot route on July 8. The route — created in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the New York State Department of Transportation — will run on weekends through the summer months between New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall and Pittsfield via Albany-Rensselaer, New York. Trains depart on Friday afternoon and return trips are scheduled out of Pittsfield on Sundays.
SPRINGFIELD — Jeff St. Jean and John DeVoie met in the Air National Guard, bonded over beer and created Easy Company Brewing, inspired by the World War II paratroopers depicted in the book and miniseries “Band of Brothers.”. “We are doing this specifically for vets,” said DeVoie, one...
This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
NORTHAMPTON - Fashion and jewelry. Furniture and home furnishings. Fine art and sculpture. Decorative fiber. Leather and metal. Photography. Wood and wearable fiber. Ceramics. Even bird baths. It’s Paradise City in the Happy Valley. It’s all here with the spring return of the Paradise City Arts Festival at the...
WOONSOCKET – In May of 1922, six years after opening, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips moved from Olneyville Square in Providence to Woonsocket, seeking out a larger space in a permanent landing spot. Woonsocket has been home ever since. Gordon “Gordie” Sowden Robinson, the third generation to own...
BOSTON — The iconic Hard Rock Cafe near Boston’s Faneuil Hall will reportedly close its doors next month. Forty-five people will be laid off on June 26 as part of the closure, according to the Boston Globe. It’s not clear if the global chain will open another location...
Place 2 Be, an Instagram famous restaurant in Hartford, is officially opening its doors in Springfield on June 1. “We’re beyond excited to open the doors to The Place 2 Be Springfield and bring our audacious brand and unique brunch experience to Massachusetts,” said Gina Luari, founder and CEO of TP2B. “Guests from the area already make the drive down to our Connecticut locations, so we are thrilled to be able to provide our TP2B energy and bold vibe right in their own backyard.”
Avelo Airlines, which flies out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, began flights to three new destinations Thursday. The airline began to make stops in Chicago, Illinois, Raleigh and Durham in North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.. Avelo now flies to 13 destinations from Tweed including Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and several destinations...
"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
An unsanctioned summer party planned for Boston's Castle Island is apparently no longer moving forward, a day after tickets were being sold. The Eventbrite page for Summer Splash was down as of Wednesday evening and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation confirmed to NBC Boston that it had been in touch with organizers.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nicola “Nick” Caputo, founder of the well-known restaurant, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield has passed away. Caputo is survived by his wife Edda Caputo, daughters Rita and Carmela, his son Tony along with other relatives and friends. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement Thursday...
A scratch off lottery ticket won the buyer $100,000 Thursday. The ticket was sold at 4 M’s Variety in Lowell. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was the highest prize won in the commonwealth Thursday. Overall, there were more than 550 winning lottery tickets...
Comments / 0