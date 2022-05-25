ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio GOP wants noncitizen voting ban on November ballot

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican lawmakers have fast-tracked a fall ballot measure that would expressly prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections.

The proposed constitutional amendment emerged just last week and cleared the Ohio House 68-28 on Wednesday over Democrats’ objections. It moves next to the Senate, where another three-fifths majority will be needed.

High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

The issue stands to ignite GOP voters ahead of this year’s high-stakes midterm elections, when Republicans are hoping dissatisfaction with Democrats will boost their success at the Statehouse and in Congress.

Democrats criticized the proposal as taxation-without-representation and an infringement on home rule. Its backers say it’s preventive.

