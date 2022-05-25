ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow Co. sheriff encourages Neighborhood Watch participation

By Cheyenne Pagan, Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In an effort to keep crime down, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller is reminding residents of their Neighborhood Watch programs.

Miller said the program has been around since 2015. It encourages residents to be aware of suspicious activities in their community — and if they see something, say something.

“People need to know their neighbors, and get along with their neighbors, and maybe have a meeting and say’, hey, look, I’ll look out for your property, if you look out for my property,’ and it’s a win-win situation,” Miller said.

Miller said participation in the program has decreased since Hurricane Florence and the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes by spreading the word now, more people will be encouraged to work together to make the community safer..

