ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Been Warned By Erik Ten Hag - Captaincy Grants No Special Privileges

By Saul Escudero
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjNAH_0fqGFRei00

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly been warned about his position by new manager Erik Ten Hag as he is planning for the upcoming season.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly been warned about his position by new manager Erik Ten Hag as he is planning for the upcoming season.

The Centre-back had a hard time and showed a decrease in his form this season after massively impressing the season prior, helping England to the Euro 2020 final.

After a huge fee of 94 million euros paid by the Old Trafford side for a move in 2019, it's normal that many of the fans point the finger at the defender when the team got a losing streak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDNds_0fqGFRei00

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, according to claims Erik Ten Hag has told Maguire that he will have to fight to earn a spot in the starting eleven.

Pointing out that the Captaincy grants him no special privileges when it's time to decide who will represent the Red Devils in the matches.

According to reports from ESPN : Ten Hag has reservations about Maguire's ability to play in a high line, being a reason for the Dutchman's intense search for a more dynamic centre back this transfer window.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with both defenders Pau Torres and Jurrien Timber before the window has even opened.

With the Amsterdam side defender already knowing and being familiar with the system of the Dutch manager.

Erik Ten Hag named Maguire in a recent interview, he said: "I have to repeat that next season is a different season but I think he did a great job. He's a great player, he's achieved already a lot really also with his contribution to Manchester United. So I'm looking forward to working with him."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Espn#Dutchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Thibaut Courtois gets a perfect 10 after a goalkeeping masterclass for Real Madrid, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was caught napping by Vinicius Jr

Alisson Becker - 7 Far less busy than his counterpart Courtois but ended up losing. No chance with Vinicius Jr's decisive goal, could have done better with Benzema's disallowed goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Set up Salah for an early chance and then shot high over the bar. Vital interception...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If you don't put the cherry on top, no one will remember what happened before': Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas warns Los Blancos must cement incredible run to the Champions League final with victory

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has warned his former club their thrilling Champions League wins over PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City will be forgotten if they fail to win the trophy on Saturday. The former goalkeeper won the tournament three times with Los Blancos and holds the record for the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side will jet out to Norway to face Atletico Madrid in a friendly at the end of July with the Red Devils set to travel to Oslo after completing their tour of Thailand and Australia

Manchester United have revealed that Erik ten Hag's squad will play a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. The fixture between the two European giants will take place at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Saturday July 30 at 14:00 local time. The pre-season friendly against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
723
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy