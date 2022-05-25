Glass under Space Needle floor washed for first time

Scared of heights?

Trained professionals strapped on ropes and hung underneath the glass floor of the Space Needle to clean it for the first time since the rotating floor was installed in 2018.

A crew with Skyscraper Window Cleaning took to cleaning the 176 tons of rotating glass on Wednesday, all while dangling 500 feet above the Seattle Center.

The world’s first and only rotating glass floor, known as The Loupe, was completed in 2018 as part of a $100 million renovation project.

©2022 Cox Media Group