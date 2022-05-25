ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Glass under Space Needle floor washed for first time

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krEWH_0fqGEeHu00

Scared of heights?

Trained professionals strapped on ropes and hung underneath the glass floor of the Space Needle to clean it for the first time since the rotating floor was installed in 2018.

A crew with Skyscraper Window Cleaning took to cleaning the 176 tons of rotating glass on Wednesday, all while dangling 500 feet above the Seattle Center.

The world’s first and only rotating glass floor, known as The Loupe, was completed in 2018 as part of a $100 million renovation project.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
shorelineareanews.com

After 100 years a final goodbye to Borracchini’s Bakery

After closing in the pandemic last year, a fire has put a final end to Borracchini’s Bakery and Mediterranean Market in the Rainier Valley neighborhood of Seattle. The family business was founded by Italian immigrants, Mario and Maria Borracchini, in 1922 and served generations of Puget Sound residents. Located...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-alarm fire destroys former bakery, now-vacant building in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were able to get a two-alarm fire at a former bakery and now-vacant building in South Seattle under control. Crews were called Friday afternoon to the 2300 block of Rainier Avenue South and South Walker Street, where they initially launched a defensive attack on the fire due to the flames and smoke. Both directions of Rainier Avenue South were closed due to the fire.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Floor#The Space Needle#Seattle Center#Strapped#Cox Media Group
102.7 KORD

Boat Stern Is A Sensational Multi-Million Dollar Home in Washington

It’s one thing to own a piece of maritime history, it’s another to live in it. Actually, in half of it and it’s on land. The USS Manzanita was built in 1906 in New Jersey and went into service in 1908. It made the long journey around Cape Horn to begin duty on the Pacific coast. She served the Oregon coastline out of Astoria during World War II and even laid antisubmarine cables in Pacific Northwest waters to deter and defend against a Japanese attack, but mainly she serviced lighthouses with mail and supplies.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
nbc16.com

Caught on camera: Man run down in the middle of open air market

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Law enforcement authorities have released video of a road rage incident last month at Pike Place Market that turned into a near brawl in which two people were hit by a car, three different people argued, the vehicle ran into a restaurant seating table area before another man was seen wielding a hammer to damage the car.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Packwood Flea Market in Full Swing

The Memorial Day weekend edition of the Packwood Flea Market is in full swing. The event — held twice each year with the second appearance being Labor Day weekend — began Friday and extends through Monday. Travelers won’t be able to miss it as thousands of visitors and...
PACKWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
agewisekingcounty.org

Planning for Extreme Heat … in June?

For years, Pacific Northwest residents have known that summer usually doesn’t start until July 5. Sometimes it seemed like a cold and rainy Independence Day was almost inevitable. But 2021 was different. From June 26–29, 2021, we experienced what meteorologists say was a 1,000-year weather event. Daytime temperatures rose to all-time highs—well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
kpq.com

Three WSDOT Workers Awarded for Blewett Pass Rescue Last Winter

Three Washington Department of Transportation workers are being recognized for their work in rescuing a woman stranded in the snow at Blewett Pass last winter. Aaron Byrd, Koby Todd, and Gunnar Lantz quickly pinpointed the whereabouts of Lynell McFarland, who had been trapped in her car 40 feet down an embankment for four days last November.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington man drowns in Idaho’s Salmon River Middle Fork

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Washington man is dead after a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Custer County. Robert Gray, 63, of Mill Creek, Washington, was floating the river Tuesday afternoon “when his raft struck a log jam, throwing him into the water,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. near the Boundary Creek boat launch, northwest of Stanley.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy