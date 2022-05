GRANITE CITY — A project to bring more greenery and native plant habitats in the Metro East will also help companies beyond the region offset their carbon footprint. The Granite City Cool Cities Committee has added about 150 trees to a historic wetland in the community and through a grant with the nonprofit Trees Forever, the community will be able to sell the credits for the carbon dioxide they capture to companies looking to offset their carbon use.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO