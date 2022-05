You may want to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, but will gas prices put the brakes on your plans?. The price for a gallon of gas is not stopping everyone from hitting the road. More than 2 million people in Florida are expected to travel on Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, it’s predicted to be the busiest in three years despite Florida recently hitting a record high in gas prices, leaving some people with the difficult choice of deciding between gas or groceries.

