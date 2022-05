Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough was the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte City Council in 1987, representing District 3. She won an at-large seat six years later. She later became the first Black woman to run for mayor and the U.S Senate in North Carolina. In 2014, she was elected an at-large member of the County Commission. On May 24, Scarborough died at 75.

