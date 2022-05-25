ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington Community Emergency Response Team is honored

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWINGTON – A group that normally works behind the scenes rose to the spotlight at the height of the covid-19 pandemic and its tireless efforts were just recognized by the Town. Newington Town Council named the Newington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) its 2021 Volunteer of the Year,...

