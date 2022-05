If you're unfamiliar with Chris-Craft boats, the worldwide luxury boating empire got its start right here in Michigan. Synonymous with speed and craftmanship, founder Christopher Columbus Smith's boats are some of the most sought after in the marine world, but did you know Chris-Craft also produced a limited number of "land cruisers"? Growing up in the Great Lakes State I knew of Chris-Craft's place in Michigan history, but I only recently learned about these lesser known campers!

