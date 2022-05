Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Thursday issued the following statement on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week:. “The CNMI joins the rest of the country in sharing in the pain and anguish of all those who were injured and affected by the senseless acts of violence in Uvalde, Texas. We join the nation in mourning the loss of the 21 victims, a majority of whom were just children. This tragedy has [caused] unimaginable loss, and we also extend our thoughts and prayers to all the wounded…

